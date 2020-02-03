Convicts to file appeal in High Court today

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: AFTER the special fast-track court hearing the Samatha rape and murder case convicted the three accused persons and sentenced them to death penalty and fine of `26,000 each on January 30, the accused are now planning to move the High Court on Monday for an appeal. They have already paid the fine to the court.

This was made public by the defence attorney advocate A Araheem. He said that he, along with other advocates, would file a petition in the High court.

“The police investigation has had its own lapses. While the accused was in the police custody, the police without the permission of the court, sent them for a DNA test. This will be brought up in the arguments that would be presented in the High Court,” said the advocate.

The three persons were accused of raping and murdering a Dalit woman on November 24, 2019. The police completed their investigation and submitted the chargesheet against the accused in the special fast-track court. The court awarded them death penalty.