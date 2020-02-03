Spirituality is India’s most precious gift to world: Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the importance of spirituality, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hailed Mahatma Gandhi, describing him as a ‘seeker of spiritual truth’.

After inaugurating the 1,400-acre Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM) some 50 km from Hyderabad, the President said: “Spirituality is India’s most precious gift to the world. From the teachings of Vedanta, Teerthankar Mahavir and Gautam Buddha to the messages of Nanak and Kabir, there is a grand flow of eternal spiritual wisdom which was transmitted to the modern world by Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and many other exemplars of India’s spiritual force.”

“Today, Gandhiji is revered all over the world for his message of truth, compassion and non-violence,” he added.

“He had once said and I quote,’ I am striving for the Kingdom of Heaven, which is spiritual deliverance. For me, the road to salvation lies through incessant toil in the service of my country and my humanity’,” President Kovind said.

Reminiscing about his association with Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM), which he said goes back 20 years, he said, “I happened to know Amarjeet Singh Janasevak who was also from my native place, Kanpur and a Minister in UP government. In 2001, he took me to Chariji Maharaj in the beautiful natural surroundings of the Satkhol Ashram located in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Chariji gave me my first sitting in that Ashram. Later, I had the privilege of receiving many personal sittings from him.”

Parthasarathi Rajagopalachari or better known as ‘Chariji’ was one of the senior leaders of SRCM and he was responsible for spreading the message of the mission. “I often met Chariji Maharaj at Satkhol and in some other places too. Whenever I met him, he would affectionately ask me to sit close to him. In the Master’s presence, I would always feel that he was working on my spiritual advancement, even as we were engaged in routine activities like dining together. That is how great Masters are. They take care of you without even appearing to be doing it,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the President also said that in order to change the direction of humanity, youngsters need to be taken on board in larger numbers.