Budget a boost for economy, says Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Union Budget as one that would boost the economy, State BJP president K Laxman said it had been welcomed by both the poor and the middle class. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he criticised IT Minister KT Rama Rao for stating that there was nothing for Telangana in the Budget.“To cover up the TRS government’s inefficiency, KTR is disseminating misinformation about the allocation of Central funds to the State,” he alleged. He sought to know how much funds had been brought in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he was a minister in the UPA government.