Telangana government launches blockchain accelerator programme for startups

The registrations for the T-Block Accelerator will be open from February 3, 2020, with a one-week boot camp, followed by a four-week-long intensive training programme.

Published: 04th February 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary of Industries, Commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan at the launch of T-Block Accelerator, in Hyderabad

Principal Secretary of Industries, Commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan at the launch of T-Block Accelerator, in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, announced the launch of the T-Block Accelerator — the inaugural accelerator programme for the Telangana Blockchain District. IBC Media will run the accelerator.

The accelerator will be working with 250 blockchain companies and is aimed at startups that have a strong blockchain use-case; thereby, accelerating the startup growth and contributing to the growth of the industry. It also aims to tap the low investment surge in blockchain in India.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries, said, “Telangana is committed to its vision of positioning Hyderabad as one of the leading blockchain cities in the world. We are happy to set in motion the first edition of the T-Block Accelerator program. This accelerator will be a torch-bearer to multiple future blockchain accelerators in the country and we are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to identify and promote innovative blockchain-based solutions to solve real-world problems.”

The registrations for the T-Block Accelerator will be open from February 3, 2020, with a one-week boot camp, followed by a four-week-long intensive training programme. Participating startups will receive mentorship and guidance from leading experts. The programme includes workshops, presentations, discussions, and assignments designed to impart the practical knowledge required to build relevant blockchain products with real-world applications.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with the Telangana government for the Blockchain District stems from our desire to build a world-class support infrastructure for blockchain startups.”

