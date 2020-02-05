Frame rules for setting up SSC, PCA: Telangana High Court to government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to first frame rules and regulations for constituting State Security Commission (SSC) and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) which are meant for redressal of public grievances in respect of police actions. Merely addressing a letter to the HC registrar for suggesting names of some retired high court judges for the commission would not suffice, the bench observed.

As for AP government, the bench granted one month time to frame rules that govern the functioning of SSC and Police Complaints authority (PCA) and to inform the same to the court in the form of an affidavit. The bench passed this order in a suo moto contempt case against both the governments regarding non-constitution of SSC and PCA in both the states.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Telangana government told the court that the State has written a letter to the high court registrar requesting to suggest names of some retired high court judges for SSC. Intervening, the bench directed the State government to first frame rules and regulations for the purpose.