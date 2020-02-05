Home States Telangana

Frame rules for setting up SSC, PCA: Telangana High Court to government

The bench passed this order in a suo moto contempt case against both the governments regarding non-constitution of SSC and PCA in both the states.

Published: 05th February 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to first frame rules and regulations for constituting State Security Commission (SSC) and Police Complaints Authority (PCA) which are meant for redressal of public grievances in respect of police actions. Merely addressing a letter to the HC registrar for suggesting names of some retired high court judges for the commission would not suffice, the bench observed.

As for AP government, the bench granted one month time to frame rules that govern the functioning of SSC and Police Complaints authority (PCA) and to inform the same to the court in the form of an affidavit. The bench passed this order in a suo moto contempt case against both the governments regarding non-constitution of SSC and PCA in both the states.

When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for Telangana government told the court that the State has written a letter to the high court registrar requesting to suggest names of some retired high court judges for SSC. Intervening, the bench directed the State government to first frame rules and regulations for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana High Court Security Commission Police Complaints Authority
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp