KCR to flag off JBS-MGBS Metro stretch on February 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will flag off the much-awaited Metro Rail Service from Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station route on Friday at 4 p.m. With the launch of commercial operations on the JBS-MGBS route, another 11 km of Metro network will be added to the existing 58 km. The 69-km network signals the completion of Phase I of the Metro project in the city.

The JBS-MGBS route covers metro stations Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC X roads, Chikkadapally, Narayanaguda, Sultan Bazar and MGBS.

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), said, “We are already the second largest metro network in India, next only to Delhi. Additionally, we are also the world’s largest metro in PPP mode,” he said.

With Metro Corridor 2, the city around Faluknama will also be connected to the IT zone and the Central part of the city. However, people in the Old City are still waiting for Metro services to commence in their part of the city.