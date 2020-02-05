Home States Telangana

Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara: All roads lead to Medaram village

With Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Medaram village in Mulugu district has turned into a beehive of activity.

Published: 05th February 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The venue of Medaram jatara tastefully decked up for the celebrations on Tuesday.

The venue of Medaram jatara tastefully decked up for the celebrations on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: With Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Medaram village in Mulugu district has turned into a beehive of activity. Thousands of devotees who started arriving at Medaram since a month have erected temporary tents at the venue. Known as Telangana’s Kumbh Mela, the tribal jatara attracts people from across the country, with most of them from the neighbouring Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra States.

According to tribal priests, the jatara would begin with the arrival of tribal deity Saralamma from Kannepally, which is two kilometres from Medaram village.

On February 6, the deity Sammakka arrives at Medaram from Chilakalagutta hillocks and the next day (Friday), which is considered auspicious, the devotees would arrive in large numbers to offer prayers to the deities. On February 8, the tribal priests would take the deities back to their respective places, thus marking the conclusion of the jatara. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the jatara.

CS reviews arrangements

The State government has made all the arrangements for Medaram jatara, which would commence on Wednesday. A day ahead of the jatara, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a tele-conference with the officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. He directed them to be alert and provide necessary help to the devotees.

The inter-sectoral teams which are formed to oversee the arrangements for the jatara should meet every day and coordinate among themselves for the smooth conduct of the jatara, the Chief Secretary said.
He said officers should be deployed at the toll gates to ensure free flow of traffic.

DGP M Mahender Reddy, senior IAS officials Vikas Raj, Rajat Kumar, Sunil Sharma and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Medaram
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp