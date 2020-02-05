SC adjourns hearing on Muslim quota in Telangana by a week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the case of 4 per cent reservations to Muslims in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by a week.

The case was listed for Tuesday before a Bench consisting of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Indira Banarjee, Justice Vineet Saran, Justice MR Shah and Justice Anirudh Bose. Senior counsel Rajiv Dhawan represented the case on behalf of Backward Classes Department, Telangana government. Senior advocates Salman Khursheed and Shakeel Ahmed were present as counsel of senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir in the SC. The case was adjourned for a week following request by Rajiv Dhawan on behalf of all petitioners. The 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education was given by the then CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004. However, the quota was reduced to 4 per cent following directions from the AP High Court.