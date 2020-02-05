Home States Telangana

Telangana has highest number of CCTV cameras, 64 per cent of total in India

They have proved handy in nabbing the accused in many sensational cases in TS

Published: 05th February 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since the formation of Telangana State, CCTV cameras have become an essential part of policing. Their extensive use in preventing and detecting crime has made the State a first in the country to have installed the highest number of CCTV cameras, revealed Data On Police Organisations (DOPO), which was released recently by the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

According to the data, the Telangana police installed a total of 2,75,528 CCTV cameras till January 2019, which translates into 64 per cent of all CCTV cameras installed in various parts of the country. The national capital, New Delhi, has just 5,332 cameras.

They have not just helped the police in the State to prevent crime, they were particularly handy in nabbing the accused in many sensational cases. For instance, the rape and murder of the veterinarian at Shadnagar near Hyderabad in November 2019 and the rape and murder of a nine-month-old infant in Warangal last year could be solved double quick with the help of CCTV footages. While clues from CCTV footages proved vital in connecting the four accused to the offence in the veterinarian’s case, they became a strong evidence leading to the conviction of the accused in the infant’s rape and murder case.

As of January 2019, a total of 4,27,529 CCTV cameras were installed across the country, of which 2,75,528 were installed in Telangana alone. Tamil Nadu, though a bigger State in terms of area and population when compared to Telangana, stands second with 40,112 CCTV cameras. Other big State like Maharashtra has 39,587 cameras, Madhya Pradesh has 21,206 and Andhra Pradesh has 14,770 cameras that come next in the order.

However, the Telangana police are way behind many States in terms of other aspects. Despite having the state-of-the-art Intelligence Integrated Training Academy (IITA) to train sniffer and tracker dogs at Moinabad, Telangana has just 56 snigger dogs and 152 tracker dogs. The IITA trains dogs from across the country, including those belonging to private agencies like the GMR airport and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana CCTV
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp