Long-pending allocation of Rs 40 crore for MMTS Phase II comes through

The work on the sections between Telapur and Ramachandrapuram for a distance of 5.57 km has been completed and commissioned.

General Manager of South Central Railway, Gajanan Mallya, addresses the press at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much awaited, albeit delayed, MMTS Phase II project has received yet another allocation of Rs 40 crore. The line, which was sanctioned in 2012-13, was supposed to be completed by the end of 2019. However, a substantial chunk of the funding is awaited from the State government.

Additionally, a meagre Rs10 lakh has been allocated for the Ghatkesar - Yadadri extension of the MMTS Phase II.The South Central Railway (SCR) has already spent close to double of their share. This project is a joint venture of the Railways and the Government of Telangana.

The cost of Rs817 crore is to be shared two-thirds by the State government and one-third by the SCR.
Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from the SCR said, “The total expenditure cost that the State government is supposed to take up is around Rs450 crore. However, only Rs165 crore has been received.”
The Ghatkesar - Yadadri extension of the MMTS Phase II was sanctioned in the year 2016-17 for a distance of 33 km with a revised estimate of Rs412 crore.

Moreover, the work on Moula Ali - Ghatkesar and Malkajgiri -Bolarum-Medchal sections are nearing completion, and the project is targeted for completion at the earliest.

SCR spent almost double its share
Rs672 cr allotted for passenger amenities
A substantial amount of the budgetary grant, around Rs672 crore, has been allotted for improvement in passenger amenities, including facilities and infrastructure for differently-abled people

