All you need to know about the Hajipur rape and murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two of the victims, aged 14 and 17, belonged to Hajipur village, while another victim, aged 11, belonged to the neighbouring Mysireddypally village and had come to Hajipur to meet their relatives.The first two were trapped while they were returning home from school and college, the third victim was trapped when she was leaving Hajipur to return home.

The first victim, fell prey in April 2015, when she was returning home from Hajipur to Mysireddypally village. Srinivas Reddy noticed her and asked her for sexual favours. When she started to flee, he chased and killed her. He packed her body in a bag, transported it on his bike and buried it in the well. The girl had an unnatural death, said the postmortem report. A missing case was registered and investigated, but there was no progress, as the police had allegedly ignored the case.

In March 2019, Srinivas Reddy trapped the 17-year-old victim by offering her lift and took her towards the well. He told her that he has to switch on the motor of the well. After raping and killing her, he robbed Rs 400 and mobile phone from her. He also filled fuel in his bike with the money. Postmortem examination said that it was an unnatural death. In her case, parents did not approach police, as in the past too she had gone missing and returned home after 10 days.

In April 2019. Srinivas Reddy saw the 14-year-old girl walking home and offered her a lift. During the ride, he asked her what her name was. The girl told her name and her grandfather’s name. Midway, Srinivas Reddy saw few villagers from Hajipur and tried to hide his face.

Then, he took the girl to his agricultural well while saying he had forgotten his house keys near the well. At the well, he raped her and smothered her to death. Postmortem examination revealed that the girl died of traumatic asphyxia and there was an injury on her chest that was caused by a blunt weapon. Investigations into the missing case of this girl led police to the other girls.