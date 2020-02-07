Fear of tiger forces residents of Telangana's Adilabad to stay indoors

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After the reports of a tiger migrating to the district forests, by crossing Penganga river, spread like wildfire, the farmers and the local residents are wary of going to the fields or even to even step out. According to information, the tiger is said to have migrated from the Tippeshwar Tiger Reserve by crossing Penganga as the river has completely dried up.

Farmers and residents of Arli, Antharghav, Pipalkoti, Nipani, Gollaghate Tamsi and Bheempur mandals, situated on the banks of the river, are scared to go to work, to the fields or even to step out of their houses. Meanwhile, several residents of Arli and Nipani have come forward claiming that they saw the tiger and that it is attacking their cattle.

After the villagers approached the Adilabad division forest officials and informed them about the situation, the authorities deployed as many as 10 officials to monitor the movement of the tiger, who have been doing the same for the past one week. The forest officials have also set up CCTVs to keep track of the same, DFO B Prabhakar said.