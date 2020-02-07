Home States Telangana

Telangana: VVIP darshans force Medaram jatara devotees to wait in long queues

Lakhs of devotees from Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were present at the jatara.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A woman from Maharashtra who came to offer prayers to Sammakka and Sarakka and she delivered a baby boy here on Thursday

A woman from Maharashtra who came to offer prayers to Sammakka and Sarakka and she delivered a baby boy here on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Devotees at the Sammakka-Sarlamma Jatar in Medaram were forced to wait in long queues to offer prayers to the deities as several ministers who visited the jatara on Thursday were given VVIP darshans.

Lakhs of devotees from Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were present at the jatara. On Thursday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with his party workers, visited the jatara to offer prayers.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao repeatedly visited the jatara to offer prayers, claiming they were inspecting the jatara. Therefore, several devotees were forced to stand for hours in long queue lines to offer payers as ministers got VVIP darshan while district administration officials and police personnel were busy giving protection to the ministers in jatara.

“We reached Medaram early on Thursday. We went to the temple and stood in the queue for darshan. However, the VVIP darshans, the other devotees have to suffer,” said Kumar, a resident of Khammam.

Given birth in Medaram, baby named Jampanna
 Mulugu: A woman from Maharashtra, who had come to offer prayers at the Sammakka-Sarrallamma Jatara, gave birth to a baby boy at Medaram on Thursday. The woman, Shivani Chavan, hails from Chouvu village near Pune. On Thursday, she was admitted to the 50-bed dispensary set up for the Jatara, where she delivered a baby boy at 11.48 am. The couple decided to name their son ‘Jampanna’

TAGS
Medaram jatara Sammakka Sarlamma Jatar Telangana jatara devotees
