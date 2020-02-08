ACB court adjourns Chandrababu Naidu’s assets case to Feb 14

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special ACB Court on Friday said that it will examine on Feb 14 the HC stay order granted earlier in the alleged disproportionate assets case of TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as well as the SC Court order vacating stay in all the old civil and criminal cases.

When the case against Naidu, filed by Lakshmi Parvati, YSRC leader and wife of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, came up for hearing, petitioner’s counsel K Srinivasa Kumar urged the court to pass orders directing the ACB to probe into the assets case. After hearing both sides, the judge posted the matter to Feb 14 for examining the orders passed by the High Court and the Supreme Court.