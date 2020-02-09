MLA Sudheer Reddy named chairman of Musi Corpn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar MLA Devi Reddy Sudheer Reddy will be the chairperson of the Musi River Front Development Corporation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday signed the file appointing Sudheer Reddy as chairperson of Musi Corporation. Sudheer Reddy will be in the post for three years with the status of a Cabinet Minister.

Sudheer Reddy had won the 2018 Assembly elections on the Congress ticket. He joined the TRS along with other Congress MLAs in June, 2019. The breakaway group of the Congress officially merged with the ruling TRS in the Assembly.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who was among those who joined the TRS, was inducted into the State Cabinet. As all the MLAs could not be accommodated in the Cabinet, KCR had given some of them an assurance that they would be appointed as chairpersons of corporations and given Cabinet ranks. Accordingly, Sudheer Reddy, as expected, was appointed as chairman of Musi Corporation.