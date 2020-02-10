Home States Telangana

Amazon to set up two data centres in Telangana with USD 1.6 billion investment

More than 90 per cent of the investment would go towards the high-end computer and storage equipment that would be housed at these two data centres.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

They would help in developing an Amazon Web Services region in Telangana.

They would help in developing an Amazon Web Services region in Telangana.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a massive investment by Amazon in Telangana, the tech giant has sought environmental clearance for the construction of two data centres at a cost of Rs 11,624 crore ($1.6 billion).

The data centres are expected to come up at two locations on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Ranga Reddy district. More than 90 per cent of the investment would go towards the high-end computer and storage equipment that would be housed at these two data centres. They would help in developing an Amazon Web Services region in Telangana.

While one data centre is proposed at Chandanvelly village in Shabad mandal, the other is proposed at Meerkhanpet village in Kandukur mandal, which is already part of the land parcel under Hyderabad Pharma City project of the State government.

The proposals by the Amazon Data Services India Private Limited (ADSIPL) seeking environmental clearance for constructing the data centres have already been recommended by the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of Telangana at its meeting held on January 31. According to the documents provided by the ADSIPL as part of a proposal seeking environmental clearance which are accessed by TNIE, the built-up area of the data centre at Chandanvelly is 66,003 square metres (sq.m.) and at Meerkhanpet, it is 82,833 sq.m.

As per the Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006, one has to apply for environmental clearance for any construction project with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 sq.m. According to a letter sent by the IT Department of the Telangana government to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) dated December 9, apart from these two locations, the State government has also decided to allocate land to Amazon to develop data centres at Raviryala in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district.

The tech giant looks to exploit the data centre market in India, which was recently pegged to reach $4 billion by 2024, aided by increase in demand for cloud computing, big data and IoT services.This apart, the increase in Internet and smart device users in the country and the plans of State and Central governments to migrate traditional services to digital platforms may work in its favour.

Tapping into data market

One data centre is proposed at Chandanvelly in Shabad mandal, while the other is proposed at Meerkhanpet village in Kandukur mandal. More than 90 per cent of the investment would go towards high-end computer and storage equipment that would be housed at these two data centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Amazon in Telangana
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp