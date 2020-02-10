Home States Telangana

Farmlands shrink in Khammam as it sees real estate boom

An estimate says around 55,000 acres of farmland became plots for sale in 8 years, but several farmers continue to avail benefit under Rythu Bandhu scheme

Published: 10th February 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Skyscrapers, Building, Real Estate

Image for representational purpose only.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The area of cultivation in Khammam is diminishing by the year. The recent real estate boom in the district is one of the major reasons for it, say experts. An estimate suggests that around 55,000 acres of farmland was turned into plots for sale over the last eight years in major towns and panchayats in the district, including Khammam, Sattupalli, Wyra, Madhira, Tallada, Kallur, Enkoor, Kusumanchi and Raghunathapalem. Last year, as much as 17,000 acres of land was under cultivation. It has come down drastically this year, indicating a rise in the number of residential colonies.

For instance, in Raghunathalapalem mandal, around 2,000 acres of farmland was converted into real estate hubs, after it became the mandal headquarters. At present, a new collectorate complex is being constructed at VV Palem here. The land around the complex has also seen a residential and commercial boom.

Meanwhile, several farmland owners continue to avail benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, despite revenue officials warning them against it. These farmers were asked to apply for conversion.

If they failed to do so, they would have to pay heavy penalties, officials had warned them. The phenomenon is confined not only to Khammam, but to the towns like Madhira, Sattupalli and Wyra.

Farmers who had given up their land for the Polavaram, Sita Rama Lift Irrigation and SCCL mining projects are the major buyers of plots in the urban areas.

They purchase converted farmlands with their compensation sum and build houses in their plots.
For instance, people from as many as six villages, who were evicted due to open cast mines in Sattupalli mandal, have now settled in Khammam and other towns after purchasing residential plots there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khammam Khammam real estate Khammam agriculture
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp