Farmlands shrink in Khammam as it sees real estate boom

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The area of cultivation in Khammam is diminishing by the year. The recent real estate boom in the district is one of the major reasons for it, say experts. An estimate suggests that around 55,000 acres of farmland was turned into plots for sale over the last eight years in major towns and panchayats in the district, including Khammam, Sattupalli, Wyra, Madhira, Tallada, Kallur, Enkoor, Kusumanchi and Raghunathapalem. Last year, as much as 17,000 acres of land was under cultivation. It has come down drastically this year, indicating a rise in the number of residential colonies.

For instance, in Raghunathalapalem mandal, around 2,000 acres of farmland was converted into real estate hubs, after it became the mandal headquarters. At present, a new collectorate complex is being constructed at VV Palem here. The land around the complex has also seen a residential and commercial boom.

Meanwhile, several farmland owners continue to avail benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, despite revenue officials warning them against it. These farmers were asked to apply for conversion.

If they failed to do so, they would have to pay heavy penalties, officials had warned them. The phenomenon is confined not only to Khammam, but to the towns like Madhira, Sattupalli and Wyra.

Farmers who had given up their land for the Polavaram, Sita Rama Lift Irrigation and SCCL mining projects are the major buyers of plots in the urban areas.

They purchase converted farmlands with their compensation sum and build houses in their plots.

For instance, people from as many as six villages, who were evicted due to open cast mines in Sattupalli mandal, have now settled in Khammam and other towns after purchasing residential plots there.