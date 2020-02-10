NPR an insult to Muslims, says Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the proposed National Population Register (NPR) exercise was an ‘insult’ to Muslims and asked why the Central government was asking proof of being an Indian.

Reacting to reports of a citizenship project from the Vajpayee era, Owaisi tweeted, “In a govt project very similar to #NPR under 2003 rules, LESS THAN HALF were able to prove their citizenship. Majority of Indian citizens don’t have documents to prove citizenship. Why’s @BJP4India doubting them? Why are we being insulted & asked to show proof that we’re Indian?”