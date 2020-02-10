Home States Telangana

Untimely rain damages chilli crop in Khammam

Farmers have been keeping their chilli produce out in the open to dry. However, the untimely rain left no chance for the farmers to shield them from getting wet.

Published: 10th February 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) A farmer inspects his spoilt chilli crop in Khammam district. (Inset) Palair MLA, Kandala Upender Reddy meets farmers on Sunday.

(Left) A farmer inspects his spoilt chilli crop in Khammam district. (Inset) Palair MLA, Kandala Upender Reddy meets farmers on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unseasonal rain on Saturday morning spelt doom for chilli farmers in five mandals of the district. The crops were damaged in Kusumanchi, Nelakondapalli, Tirumalayapalem, Khammam rural and Mudigonda mandals of Khammam district.

Farmers have been keeping their chilli produce out in the open to dry. However, the untimely rain left no chance for the farmers to shield them from getting wet.

K Rama Rao, a farmer in Mudigonda mandal, said “We were fast asleep when our chilli, which were kept in open to dry, got wet in the sudden rain. We tried to cover the chilli but our efforts went in vain.” G Ranga Rao, a farmer from Nelakondapalli mandal headquarter, said tarpaulin covers were not available to cover the chillies, which were kept in the open to dry.

“This year, we had expected to overcome from debts but the sudden rain lashed on our hopes’’.

The State government is supposed to provide farmers with tarpaulins but it failed to do so. Meanwhile, Palair constituency MLA, Kandala Upender Reddy, visited affected areas and consoled farmers.

He asked the agriculture department officials to estimate losses and submit a report to the government. He also assured the farmers that they will get help from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khammam rainfall Khammam chilli crop Khammam chilli farmers
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp