Untimely rain damages chilli crop in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Unseasonal rain on Saturday morning spelt doom for chilli farmers in five mandals of the district. The crops were damaged in Kusumanchi, Nelakondapalli, Tirumalayapalem, Khammam rural and Mudigonda mandals of Khammam district.

Farmers have been keeping their chilli produce out in the open to dry. However, the untimely rain left no chance for the farmers to shield them from getting wet.

K Rama Rao, a farmer in Mudigonda mandal, said “We were fast asleep when our chilli, which were kept in open to dry, got wet in the sudden rain. We tried to cover the chilli but our efforts went in vain.” G Ranga Rao, a farmer from Nelakondapalli mandal headquarter, said tarpaulin covers were not available to cover the chillies, which were kept in the open to dry.

“This year, we had expected to overcome from debts but the sudden rain lashed on our hopes’’.

The State government is supposed to provide farmers with tarpaulins but it failed to do so. Meanwhile, Palair constituency MLA, Kandala Upender Reddy, visited affected areas and consoled farmers.

He asked the agriculture department officials to estimate losses and submit a report to the government. He also assured the farmers that they will get help from the government.