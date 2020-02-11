Telangana appoints 5 Information Commissioners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday appointed five persons as Commissioners in the Telangana State Information Commission under Right to Information Act, 2005. The new Information Commissioners are: Katta Shekar Reddy, Guguloth Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah, Myda Narayana Reddy and Dr Mohd Ameer Hussain.

The State Information Commissioners would hold office for three years from date of assuming office or till he attains the age of 65 years whichever is earlier. However, the terms and conditions of the newly appointed Information Commissioners shall be as specified in Section 16 of the Right to Information Act, 2005 as amended in 2019, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Among the newly appointed commissioners, Katta Shekar Reddy is currently the editor of a vernacular Telugu daily and Narayana Reddy is CEO of a vernacular news channel. Shankar Naik and Mohd Ameer actively participated in Telangana movement. Khaleelullah has been actively associated with NGOs and extended legal help to migrant workers.

The State already has Chief Information Commissioner Raj Sadaram and State Information Commissioner Buddha Murali. However, Raja Sadaram will relinquish office in August on attaining 65 years. The search committee headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting on Sunday and finalised the names. MIM leader in the Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi and minister V Prasanth Reddy were the other members of the committee.