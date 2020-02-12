Home States Telangana

17-year-old’s murder case: Telangana police take 4 into custody, intensify investigation

When she was home alone, a youth who is not yet identified entered her house and overpowered her before slitting her throat with a kitchen knife.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a 17-year-old girl was murdered at her house in Vidyanagar under Two Town Police Station limits, the police took four suspects into police custody on Tuesday.

Radhika, a first-year Intermediate student of a private junior college, was not going to college as she was staying home to prepare for examinations. On Monday too, she stayed home and in the afternoon, a youth who is not yet identified entered her house and overpowered her before slitting her throat with a kitchen knife.

When the attack took place, she was alone as her parents, who are agriculture labourers, went to work. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP), V Satyanarayana, who also the in-charge for Karimnagar, visited Radhika’s residence on Tuesday and inspected the crime scene.

Satyanarayana told the media that the police suspect that someone close to Radhika might have killed her when she tried to resist a sexual assault. However, there are signs of external injuries, the CP said. “One of the suspects that we have taken into custody is a boy whose love proposals were rejected by Radhika,” Satyanarayana.

The CP said that there are no drops of blood at the crime scene and the knife used to kill the girl was also immediately cleaned. The police will ensure that the accused are given swift punishment, the CP said.

