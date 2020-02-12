Discrepancies in results to be resolved, assures Osmania University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University, on Tuesday, promised to resolve the discrepancies in the undergraduate (UG) results which were released recently. Some students who appeared for the exams were computed as ‘absent’ in the online results.

“Students can approach the officials of the Controller of Examination, to resolve any ‘errors’, ‘discrepancies’ that may have crept into their memorandum of marks,” OU said in a press release on Monday.

The recently released results of UG for over 400 affiliated colleges had discrepancies due to which a mismatch was seen between the subjects offered and the subjects mentioned by the students. Hence some students received memos as absent in the Internet result, said university officials.