TS Human Rights Commission takes note of death of 7-year-old in Jagtial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TS Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the death of a 7-year-old in Jagtial district after he was administered a deworming tablet at an Anganwadi on February 10. A total of 21 children had fallen sick along with this child.

The case was taken up on suo motu basis by the SHRC. The Commission has directed the collector, the DMHOs and District Welfare Officer to report to the commission with a report by March 10. Meanwhile, 12 more children in Jagtial and Peddapalli districts fell sick after consuming deworming tablets.