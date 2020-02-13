Home States Telangana

Telangana Joint Action Committee requests stay on Dr Vasanth’s surrender orders

We have requested him to not take any drastic steps and to have confidence in TJAC.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:29 AM

Dr Vasanth Kumar

Dr Vasanth Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) of Health and Medical Department on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Director of Public Health to stay the surrender order of Dr Vasanth Kumar, who tried to immolate himself on Tuesday at Gandhi Hospital.

The representation to Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, reads, “Dr Vasanth Kumar being an office-bearer of Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) has brought some irregularities to the notice of the medical superintendent. Without considering the facts, he has been surrendered to the Directorate of Health, which we strongly condemn. We request you to keep the orders of Dr Vasanth Kumar in abeyance and order for an enquiry with higher authorities along with two representatives of TJAC for smooth functioning of the hospital.”

ALSO READ: How police, media foiled Hyderabad doctor’s suicide attempt; cops awarded Rs 10,000

Speaking to Express, Dr Narahari, a member of TGGDA said, “We have spoken to Dr Vasanth. He is resting at home and is okay. We have requested him to not take any drastic steps and to have confidence in TJAC. The Director of Public Health also cannot stay the order unless the individual intervenes and submits a representation. Therefore, we have requested Dr Rao to stay the orders.”

Things took a dramatic turn in Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday afternoon when Dr Vasanth, a resident medical officer attempted to publicly immolate himself on the hospital premises, alleging harassment from senior officials, including the superintendent of the Hospital.

Dr Vasanth, strapped with four bottles of petrol bottles under his shirt, flung around a lighter threatening to light himself up.

Inspector Gandhi Reddy, after an hour-long conversation with the senior doctor, was able to snatch away the lighter and avert the suicide attempt. He has alleged that the Dr P Shravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, and Dr K Ramesh Reddy, director of State Medical Education, have been targeting him for revealing administrative- and treatment-related discrepancies.

