Home States Telangana

Two rape accused held, another dies in car chase in Telangana

A hot chase followed and the vehicle of the accused overturned, killing Soma Chary on the spot and injuring Brahma Chary, the police said.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SANGAREDDY: Two persons have been arrested and another - all the three accused in a case related to the rape of a 32-year-old woman - died in a car accident while trying to escape from the police in Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday.

With the help of CCTV footage, the three accused were identified and a special police team caught one of the accused Pavan Kumar at Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka, while the two others - Soma Chary and Brahma Chary - fled in a car upon seeing the team.

A hot chase followed and the vehicle of the accused overturned, killing Soma Chary on the spot and injuring Brahma Chary, the police said.

Kumar and Brahma Chary were produced before court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday, they said.

Kumar admitted to have raped the woman (on Tuesday last), police said. Initially, it was learnt that two people were involved in the rape case.

Later, an investigation revealed that there were three - two travelled on the bus and one followed them in a car, the police said.

On Tuesday last, the two, posing as policemen, approached the woman and got her off the bus, claiming that she was transporting the banned 'gutka' packets, police said.

After taking the woman to a desolate spot, one of them allegedly raped her and escaped from the scene. By the time, she reached the road, his accomplice too had left with her bag of gutka sachets in the car that was following the bus.

According to Siddeshwar, circle inspector of police, Zaheerabad town, the 32-year-old woman, running a kirana shop in Suryapet district of Telangana and carrying the gutka, was returning to the state from neighbouring Bidar district of Karnataka by bus.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the police and investigations led to the arrest of the two, while the other person died in the car crash.

Kumar is an accused in a murder case in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, while Brahma Chary was found to be involved in many criminal cases, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
telangana rape case Telangana rape accused dead Rapee accused dead car chase
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp