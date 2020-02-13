Zaheerabad rape case: Telangana cops arrest two; one dies in chase

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The police arrested two people accused in the Zaheerabad rape case on Wednesday while a third accused died while trying to escape the police at Mahabathpura of Raikode Mandal.

According to Zaheerabad DSP Ganapthi Yadav, the three accused, posing as police officers, had asked the 30-year-old victim, who was travelling on a bus from Bidar in Karnataka to Zaheerabad in Telangana, to get down from the bus on Tuesday and raped her behind the bushes.

After receiving the victim’s complaint, the police examined the CCTV footage of nearby areas through which the victim identified the accused.

The police then further examined the CCTV footage and found that the accused went towards Bidar. Police received information that the accused were staying at a hotel in Bidar and on Wednesday, police teams went to Bidar.

The accused were getting ready to leave the lodge by the time the police team arrived. The accused tried to flee but one of them, Pavan Kumar, was caught by the police, while the other two, Somachary and Brahmachary, who are brothers, tried to flee in a car. Kumar admitted that he had raped the woman.

DSP said the police chased the two accused while they tried to escape via a shortcut to Hyderabad from Raikode.

When their car reached near Mahabathpur of Raikode Mandal, it lost the control and overturned, killing Somachary and injuring Brahmachary, who was later shifted to a hospital.

The police then took Brahmachary to the police station for investigation. Police said Somachary and Brahmachary used to work as reporters at a TV news channel in Khajipet of Warangal.