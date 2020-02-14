Home States Telangana

NIT-Warangal signs pact MoA with Siemens and MTC

The CoE would focus on Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:07 AM

NIT-Warangal

NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Siemens Industry Software India Private Ltd and MTAB Technology Centre Private Ltd (MTC) in establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on the campus. The CoE would focus on Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing.

Country sales leader, partner director and regional director of Siemens, namely Mathew Thomas, Ananth Sampath and Gopal Naidu respectively, took part in the event in Hanamkonda on Thursday, along with MTC director Sashi Srimanan and project head Fredrick Basker.

Speaking on the occasion, NIT-Warangal director NV Ramana Rao said, “This is a turnkey project approved by the MHRD, wherein Siemens and MTC will establish and operate 14 state-of-the-art labs for three years at an estimated cost of Rs 172 crore on the campus. The labs would train faculty, students and industry personnel. The centre will also cater to the current and futuristic requirements of the industry.”

TAGS
NIT Warangal MoA MTAB Technology Centre Siemens Industry Software India Private
