ACB Court to hear case against Chandrababu Naidu on February 26

The counsel for Lakshmi Parvati told the ACB court that the stay granted by the High Court in 2005 was not in effect due to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Published: 15th February 2020

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Friday adjourned the hearing to February 26 in the case filed by Lakshmi Parvati, YSRC leader and wife of former chief minister late NT Rama Rao, against former Chief  Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the latter has acquired disproportionate assets by corrupt means. The court made it clear that it will pass appropriate orders on the complaint lodged by Lakshmi Parvati on February 26.

In 2005, she filed the case before the ACB court alleging that Naidu has acquired disproportionate assets by corrupt means. When Naidu filed an appeal challenging that complaint, the then AP High Court had granted stay on proceedings pending before the ACB court. Since last 14 years, the stay was in operation and the high court had also refused to vacate the stay as pleaded by Lakshmi Parvati. Last year, the Supreme Court had issued a blanket order by vacating stay orders in all the old civil and criminal cases. Following the Apex Court order, the stay granted in Naidu’s appeal also stood vacated.

The counsel for Lakshmi Parvati told the ACB court that the stay granted by the High Court in 2005 was not in effect due to the Supreme Court’s verdict. Any stay order will be in force for a maximum period of six months. At present, there are no orders from the high court extending the above stay, the counsel pointed out.

