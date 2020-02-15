BJP, Congress slams KTR for ‘notional party’ comment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s recent remarks on the presence of national parties in the South, State BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday said, “BJP had 19.45 per cent vote share in the previous elections. KTR should first learn about the BJP’s poll percentiles in the Southern states before making remarks about it.”

KTR, in an interview with a popular TV channel on Thursday, had described the BJP and Congress as ‘notional parties’ rather than national parties, and sought to clarify that there were only regional parties and larger regional parties in the country now.

Speaking to the media, Krishna Sagar Rao said, “KTR’s comments during the interview are mere gimmicks. They are deceitful. It shows his level of expertise in the subject.” Further claiming that KTR had made these remarks to gain an advantage in the upcoming GHMC elections, he said, “He made the comments to gain political mileage in the upcoming GHMC elections. He wants to win the elections using false and baseless propaganda.”

TRS tapping our phones: Congress leader

Meanwhile, slamming KTR for his remarks, Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar on Friday asked the Minister why the TRS party had offered to merge itself with the Congress at the time of Telangana State formation, if the latter party had no presence in the State.

Addressing a press conference, Dayakar alleged, “The TRS lurks in insecurity and has been tapping our social media, and telephone records. The mobile phones of over 300 Congress leaders are being tapped.”