Court grants relief to Jagan Mohan Reddy in assets case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court at Hyderabad granted exemption to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from personal appearance in the alleged disproportionate assets case on Friday.

When the case came up for hearing before the CBI Court, Jagan’s counsel G Ashok Reddy urged for granting exemption from appearance saying that his client being Chief Minister has to attend important meetings for finalising of State budget and also to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on issues pertaining to the State.

Besides, the High Court while posting the case filed by Jagan seeking exemption from personal appearance, to April 9 for final hearing has suggested him to inform the same before the trial court for seeking exemption from personal appearance. There is no specific direction on appearance in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate, he added.

When the CBI counsel also said that the High Court has given oral instructions to the petitioner on the issue, the CBI court granted exemption from personal appearance for the day and posted the matter to Feb 28 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, other accused in the case including Telangana minister P Sabita Reddy, senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, industrialist Ayodhyarami Reddy and others appeared before the court.