Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice passes away at 96

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief Justice of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Palem Chennakesava Reddy (96) passed away at his residence in Banjara Hills here on Friday.

He was the oldest living judge in the country. The cremation will take place at Punjagutta burial grounds at 1 PM on Sunday with state honours.

Justice PC Reddy, as he is fondly called, was born on Nov 3, 1924 in Thatimakulapally village at Kadapa district. After his initial education through a contracted English teacher in the village, he went to Pulivendula high school. He completed his BA from Arts College, Anantapur and obtained his Law degree (LLB) from Madras University.

He was a top ranker throughout and was known for his sharp memory, right from his school days until he breathed his last. He was president of the Law College of Andhra Students association. He enrolled as a lawyer in Madras High Court in 1952 and moved to Guntur when the High court was set up there in 1953. In 1956, he moved to Hyderabad when the High court of combined state of AP was established.

He was appointed the standing Counsel for CBI in 1969. Most of his practice was in the areas of writs and criminal law. He was elevated as a Judge of AP High Court in 1972. He was the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High court during 1984 and 1985. In September 1985, he was transferred as Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court from where he retired in November 1986.