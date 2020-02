By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police trying to identify a person who abused Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on social media.

According to the police, one Kanna had abused PM and AP CM in his post and even used pictures. As the post went viral, it was identified by YSR Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who brought the issue to the notice of Hyderabad Police.

The complaint was transferred to cybercrime police for taking further action.