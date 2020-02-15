Home States Telangana

SC asks Telangana, Centre to reply to plea challenging Telangana Heritage Act

The petitioner had earlier challenged the Act before the division bench of Telangana High Court.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:20 AM

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Telangana government and others concerned to respond to a special leave petition filed by Pasham Yadagiri,  a senior journalist and president of Hyderabad Zindabad NGO, challenging the constitutional validity of Telangana Heritage Act, 2017.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, passed this order in the case filed by Yadagiri. Notices are also issued to the vice-chairman of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums and  the secretary to the State legislative assembly.

The petitioner had earlier challenged the Act before the division bench of Telangana High Court.He also challenged the State cabinet’s decision of June 2019 to demolish the 150-year-old Irrum Manzil building and to construct a new State Legislative Assembly and Council complex in its place.

He sought the court directions to the State to protect and conserve the monuments set out under the Andhra Pradesh Ancient, Historical Monument and Remains Site Act, 1960.

