Telangana varsities to get help from British Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The British Council will help the higher education departments of Telangana’s universities to develop and integrate new initiatives and organise joint seminars workshops and research projects between UK universities and Telanagana Universities.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council on Friday.

Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council; and Professor T Papi Reddy, Chairman of TSCHE, signed the MoU.

Papi Reddy discussed the issues of higher education in Telangana with Barbara, who had, after TSCHE requested, promised to help to bring different initiatives in all the spheres of the higher education department in Telangana State.

TSCHE officials also met with British Council’s Director Annaballe Waller and International Officer of Salford University Jordan Aird.

Papi Reddy asked the Salford University for academic co-operation between universities of Telangana and Salford University.

He also talked about the various initiatives the State has been taking in the field of higher education and technical education and discussed the possibilities of organising joint seminars, workshops and research projects.