Asaduddin Owaisi slams Yogi for booking Dr Kafeel Khan under NSA

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on Gorakhpur doctor Dr Kafeel Khan.

“In UP, the NSA has been repeatedly used by Yogi to target and persecute Dalits, Muslims and dissidents. A doctor is not a threat to national security. A Chief Minister saying ‘thok denge’ and ‘boli nahi toh goli’ is definitely a threat to national security,” Owaisi said. The Uttar Pradesh police had on Thursday night slapped the stringent National Security Act against Gorakhpur paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, hours before he was expected to walk free from the Mathura jail.