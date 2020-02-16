Government to help kids from minority groups get free elementary education

Home States Telangana

The Central and State governments have come together to ensure children from minority communities in Telangana get free elementary education. 

HYDERABAD:  The Central and State governments have come together to ensure children from minority communities in Telangana get free elementary education. Most minority community-run schools in the State are not at par with the recommended national standards of elementary education, said Rajanikanth, national coordinator of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). 

Therefore, the NCPCR and Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) will recommend suggestions to the Centre and State in this regard.The NCPCR and TSCPCR, along with madarsa heads and minority education societies, organised a workshop on Saturday on the right to free elementary education for children from minority communities. The different committees identified issues with madrasas and other minority educational institutions. The issues will be compiled in March and April and the recommendations will be submitted to both Central and State governments.  

TSCPCR member A Devaiah said, “We have called upon Telangana Minority, Social Welfare, and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies to bring up the issues and prospects to attract more students to seek free elementary education.” Nasir Hussain, the curator of Jamia Al-Nur-lil banaat Madarsa, located in Saidabad, said, “In last five years, I have been roaming from department to department seeking help. No one is coming forward to aid our madarsa.” “We want our students to receive modern education but just because we do not have funds, their prospect for being educated in a non-religious or civil manner is being hampered,” he said. Due to a the lack of funds, most Madrasa scholars in the State are finding it difficult to earn a livelihood, added Hussain.

