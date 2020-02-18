Cabinet resolution against CAA unconstitutional: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the State Cabinet’s decision to pass a resolution against CAA, BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Monday said the Cabinet meeting, under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, should have been held in Telangana Bhavan instead of Pragathi Bhavan as it looked more like a TRS election campaign meeting for GHMC elections.

The BJP leader said: “Cabinet’s decision passing a resolution to repeal CAA is a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the ‘copy cat’ decision of CM KCR, in blindly following the Communist and Congress ideologies for electoral expediency. KCR’s reference to other states only highlights the political bankruptcy of the TRS and minority appeasement politics similar to that of Congress & Left parties.”

He said KCR failed to give any substantial reasons for his opposition to CAA.

He said that the State Cabinet is a constitutional body and it cannot pass a resolution against a national law passed by the Parliament and stated that the BJP considers the resolution passed by TRS government in the State Cabinet as illegal and unconstitutional.Meanwhile, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Monday tweeted, saying: “By passing a resolution against CAA, the Telangana Cabinet under the CM KCR is toeing the line of the Congress party.

It is an attempt to tarnish India’s reputation at global level. The entire effort is aligned with Pakistan’s mischievous campaign against India. Telangana people will not accept this divisive vote bank campaign.”He asked the Chief Minister to explain why he wants citizenship for the Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Afghan and Myanmar Muslims.