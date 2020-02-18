Owaisi lauds KCR for resolution against CAA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his Cabinet’s decision to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Hyderabad MP, however, requested the Chief Minister to stop the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in the State.

“I request Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to put a stay on National Population Register enumeration like Kerala did. NPR has no relation with the census & social welfare schemes. It is purely an exercise to implement NRC in the future,” Owaisi said.