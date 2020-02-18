Home States Telangana

Undeclared emergency in Telangana, says Prof Haragopal

The police are yet to give permission for the proposed dharna. 

Published: 18th February 2020 11:06 AM

Noted Human rights activist G Haragopal (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleging that an undeclared emergency was reigning in the State, Prof G Haragopal, convener of the Forum Against Repression -- an umbrella organisation of various civil society groups -- said on Monday that people in the State have to undertake another social movement to safeguard democracy. Speaking at a press conference, he appealed to the public to attend a dharna at Dharna Chowk here on February 25. The police are yet to give permission for the proposed dharna. 

Stating that Telangana has a rich culture of fighting feudalism, Haragopal said, “It has proved that the mere formation of territorial statehood will not ensure democracy in the State. The people of the State should resist the government’s moves to reclaim constitutional freedom and democracy.” Recounting the ‘encounter’ killings in the State after its formation, Prof Gaddam Laxman said that things which were not supposed to occur after the formation of State were happening now. 

“The people voted the TRS party to power expecting governance without repression. In quite a contrast, those activists who abide by truth and allegiance on the Constitution of India are booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).” Noting that the government is not allowed any form of dissent, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao said, “The government is not giving permission to any civil society group or political party to hold a protest demonstration. I have never seen such repression under any government’s rule. How can the government arrest someone merely for having an ideology?”Expressing concern, Telangana Praja Front president Ravichandra said that over 50 activists were living under the fear of being arrested in the Gadwal case. 

