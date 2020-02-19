Home States Telangana

N Srinivasan moves Telangana High Court, seeks quashing of ED cases

Probing these investments, the ED concluded that these were proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The special CBI court has been hearing the cases every Friday.

N Srinivasan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Srinivasan of India Cements company approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases registered against him in the quid-pro-quo case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As for the case, the CBI and ED had filed charge sheets against him in Jagan’s case. The CBI’s case is that Srinivasan made huge investments in the companies belonging to Jagan as part of quid-pro-quo.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice G Sri Devi on Tuesday, senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Srinivasan, urged the court to grant exemption from personal appearance for the petitioner before the ED court on the day of case hearing.

It has become very difficult for his client to attend the trial court as he is 75-year-old. In fact, the Supreme Court had earlier quashed the CBI case registered against Srinivasan, he added and urged the high court to quash the ED case.

While refusing to grant any interim relief, the judge posted the matter to April 15 for further hearing.

