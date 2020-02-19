Home States Telangana

Police increase safety measures near Karimnagar's Kakatiya canal after death of MLA kin

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said they will soon erect permanent railing and warning sign boards on both sides of the canal.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Temporary railings installed on either side of Kakatiya canal in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Temporary railings installed on either side of Kakatiya canal in Karimnagar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the last 20 days, the Kakatiya canal area in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar, has seen three accidents, resulting in six deaths. On Monday, the police recovered three bodies of a family that went missing 20 days ago.

The family is related to Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

Police have declared Rajiv Rahadari  (State Highway 1), which is near the canal, as an accident-prone road.

Police have erected temporary railings with radium stickers on both sides of the canal to avoid further accidents.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said they will soon erect permanent railing and warning signboards on both sides of the canal.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) authorities have not decided yet not if they will release water into Kaktiya canal from the Lower Manair Dam.

The CP also said that the sale of fish on the bund of canal is strictly prohibited. On January 25, a couple travelling in a car fell into canal. They had bought fish on the canal bund, which the police said is dangerous for motorists.

In the light of the recent accidents in Karimnagar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar suggested T Krishna Prasad, DG of Road Safety, to take safety measures to avoid such mishaps.

BC Welfare Minister, Gangula Kamalakar, directed authorities to build four-foot-tall RCC walls at Manair Bridge.   

Temporary railings installed near canal

Police have erected temporary railings with radium stickers on both sides of the canal to avoid further accidents. Karimnagar CP, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said they will soon erect permanent railing and warning signboards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Kakatiya canal Telangana
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp