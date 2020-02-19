Police increase safety measures near Karimnagar's Kakatiya canal after death of MLA kin

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the last 20 days, the Kakatiya canal area in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar, has seen three accidents, resulting in six deaths. On Monday, the police recovered three bodies of a family that went missing 20 days ago.

The family is related to Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

Police have declared Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway 1), which is near the canal, as an accident-prone road.

Police have erected temporary railings with radium stickers on both sides of the canal to avoid further accidents.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said they will soon erect permanent railing and warning signboards on both sides of the canal.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) authorities have not decided yet not if they will release water into Kaktiya canal from the Lower Manair Dam.

The CP also said that the sale of fish on the bund of canal is strictly prohibited. On January 25, a couple travelling in a car fell into canal. They had bought fish on the canal bund, which the police said is dangerous for motorists.

In the light of the recent accidents in Karimnagar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar suggested T Krishna Prasad, DG of Road Safety, to take safety measures to avoid such mishaps.

BC Welfare Minister, Gangula Kamalakar, directed authorities to build four-foot-tall RCC walls at Manair Bridge.

