Samatha gang rape, murder case: Convicts get Telangana High Court notices

On January 30, a special court in Adilabad had awarded capital punishment to the accused after finding them guilty of the heinous crime committed by them on November 24, 2018.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the convicts who were awarded death sentence by the trial court in the Samatha gang rape and murder case.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy is dealing with the proceedings for confirmation of the death sentence against the accused Shaik Babu, Shaik Shabuddin and Shaik Maqdoom.

On January 30, a special court in Adilabad had awarded capital punishment to the accused after finding them guilty of the heinous crime committed by them on November 24, 2018.

As per provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, any sentence of death passed by the trial court shall be subject to confirmation by the HC.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench issued notices to the three convicts to respond on the issue and posted the matter to March 24 for hearing.

