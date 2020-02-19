Telangana ministers visit Gajwel, laud its development
SIDDIPET: Several ministers and senior officials of the state visited and appreciated the newly-constructed Rs 23-crore vegetarian and non-vegetarian market in Gajwel of Siddipet district on Tuesday.
Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other ministers such as Jagadishwar Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay, Sabita Indrareddy and other officials visited the integrated market, vykuntadham and urban park in Gajwel.
Siddipet collector P Venkatram Reddy said that he was happy to see the ministers in Gajwel.
He said that he was thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving him the opportunity to work as Siddipet’s collector.
He added that officials from other states are also coming to Siddipet to view its development.