Warangal-Karimnagar travel via NH-563 gets dangerous by the day

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: With five deaths in the last week, the 80-km stretch on the National Highway (NH)-563 that connects Warangal and Karimnagar has turned into a death trap.

The road is full of blind curves and potholes and does not have enough signboards at dangerous spots. Motorists demanded the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to inspect the road from Warangal to Karimanagar and immediately decide on an action plan to arrange signboards and speed breakers.

Earlier, commuters from Warangal could reach Karimnagar in one and a half hour. However, with the dangerous curves and potholes on the road, it taking three hours.

It is an important stretch that connects three Assembly constituencies — Warangal West, Huzurabad and Karimnagar. Owing to the bad condition of the road, traffic congestion has also worsened.

While travelling from Warangal to Kairmangar city, the dangerous curves were at Hasanparthy Junction Crossroad, Ananthsagar, Elkurthy and Matsya Girindra Swamy Temple at Kothagattu and Gattududdenapally.

Speaking to Express, N Raju Kumar, a driver with a private travels agency in Warangal Urban district, said the highway has turned into an accident zone for the commuter.

He said that the road is full of potholes and with the Medaran Jatara, the authorities had undertaken a temporary patchwork of the road.

“Even this has become dangerous as commuters cannot see the potholes in the night,” said Kumar.