Appoint Vice Chancellors in two to three weeks: KCR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to expedite the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of various universities in the state soon.

He also instructed the officials that prior to the appointment of VCs, they should appoint members of the Executive Council for universities immediately.

“Consult with the search committees and appoint executive council members first,’’ Rao told the officials. He wanted the entire process to be completed within the next two to three weeks.

It may be recalled that the State government issued a notification in July last year inviting applications for the posts of Vice-Chancellors for nine universities in the state, including the 100-year old Osmania University.

As many as 273 candidates have applied for the posts.

Among the nine universities for which applications were called for, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University received a record number of 142 applications.

Of the total applicants, only 53 expressed their willingness to become VC of any of the universities.

The search committee will recommend names of the eligible candidates to the government for appointment as VCs.

The government, in turn, will send three names for each university to the Governor, who will pick one name for the post.

New VCs will be appointed to Osmania University, Telugu University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and JNTU-Hyderabad.