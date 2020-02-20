Komatireddy, Bhupal Reddy turn ‘Sammelanam’ into sparring ring

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda TRS MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and controversial Congress Legislator from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday turned the Panchayat Raj Sammelanam, organised at the Market Yard, into a sparring ring, indulging in a heated argument over whose party worked for the development of the State.

In fact, their exchanges were so fierce that police had to intervene to pacify the two leaders as well as the others who tried to add fuel to fire by raising slogans.

It all started when Komatireddy rose to make his speech after some pink party MLAs spoke about the development works taken up by the TRS government in the district.

During his speech, the Congress leader rejected their claims and alleged that all development works were halted after the TRS came to power.

“The district was developed only during Congress rule. In fact, now there are no development works in the State,” he went on to say. However, an irate Bhupal Reddy interrupted Komatireddy and objected to his comment saying: “The district was developed only after TRS came to power in the state.”

While a heated argument ensued between the two leaders, some TRS activists started raising slogans against Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. As the situation turned serious, Nalgonda DSP G Venkateswara Reddy as well as some TRS leaders intervened and pacified the two leaders.

‘Focus not on politics’

Meanwhile, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who arrived late for Sammelanam, said that the State government has been spending Rs 50,000 crore on welfare schemes.

“There is no need to talk about politics in next four years. The government is concentrating on development. Other States and countries are speaking about success of Telangana’s welfare schemes,” he said and urged all parties leaders to cooperate with the State government and work for development of the state.

“In villages, first priority is sanitation and then greenery. The state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to villages in last five months under Palle Pragathi,” he added.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, meanwhile, urged people’s representatives to study the Panchayat Raj Act and to cooperate in development works.