Pay Revision Commission delay: Telangana government staff urge CS to hike pay sooner

This comes after the State on Tuesday extended the tenure of the first Pay Revision Commission till December 31, 2020 as PRC Chairman, CR Biswal, is seeking more time to submit the report.

Published: 20th February 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of the State government employees’ union met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday and requested him to soon implement a pay hike for the employees.

This comes after the State on Tuesday extended the tenure of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) till December 31, 2020 as PRC Chairman, CR Biswal, is seeking more time to submit the report.

Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman and secretary-general, V Mamatha, and Telangana Udyogula Sangham (TUS) president, A Padma Chary, and other leaders had met with the Chief Secretary.“Government employees are agitating,” K Ravinder Reddy, president, Telangana Non-gazetted Officers Association, told the media.

Chief Secretary told the leaders that the PRC’s tenure was extended as it was not only constituted for pay revision but also for other employee-related issues, said Reddy. According to Reddy, the PRC report was ready and will be submitted to the government in a month. 

“We are expecting respectable pay hike in the first PRC,” Reddy said.Padma Chary and TUS general secretary G Pavan Kumar told Somesh Kumar about their apprehensions over the lack of clarity in the GO that states to extend the tenure of the first PRC.

Speaking to the media, Padma Chary said the employees were in an agitated mood overextending the tenure of the PRC.

“We have already lost two PRCs,” Padma Chary said. He said that there was no clarity even on the service rules, business rules, cadre strength of the new districts and reorganisation of zones in the state.

Padma Chary recalled that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured that the PRC would be implemented as per the due date.

Already, a three-member committee was constituted to support the PRC chairman.“But, some senior officials are responsible for the delay in getting the PRC report,” he alleged.

