Telangana High Court asks government to file report on Observation Homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the pathetic conditions prevailing in various government Observation Homes, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on the functioning of these homes in the state.

The bench is dealing with a taken up PIL based on a report submitted by the principal district and sessions judge, Karimnagar on the state of affairs of Government Observation Home in Karimnagar district.

Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court, on a surprise visit to Government Observation Home for Boys at Velichala and Swadhaar Home in Karimnagar, found grave irregularities.

They are functioning in unhygienic conditions and food served to the inmates was not nutritious.

When the matter came up for hearing, the bench directed the government counsel to file a report on the functioning of the home in Karimnagar district.

The bench posted the matter to April 15 for further hearing.