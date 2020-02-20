Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address pro-CAA meet in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting to be organised by the BJP in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at LB Stadium here on March 15.

The saffron party’s state unit is making all arrangements to make it a grand success. According to sources, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also likely to participate in the meeting.

Amit Shah’s visit to attend the pro-CAA meeting gains significance in view of the TRS government’s opposition to the Act.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently revealed his plan to organise an anti-CAA meeting with participation of 10 lakh people. He also announced that the Assembly will pass a resolution against CAA in the upcoming Budget session.The GHMC Council had already passed a resolution against CAA.