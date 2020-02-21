Home States Telangana

38-year-old man from Hyderabad dies in US, family appeals to KTR for help

The Minister retweeted the tweet tagging the United States  Consulate in Hyderabad and the United States Embassy in New Delhi, requesting them to intervene.  

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao . (File Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old youngster from Hyderabad, Prashanth Kumar Kommireddy working with  American Airlines at Dallas, USA, died on Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency when he was in the office.

As per the Tarrant County medical examiner’s case records, Prashanth died in the hospital emergency room.

According to information shared on social media by his colleagues, Prashanth’s wife is nine months pregnant and was due for delivery on Thursday. Also, they have a three-year-old daughter.

The incident came to light when the youngster’s friend Santosh Kumar from Gajwel tweeted to IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday requesting help to expedite the visa process for Prashanth’s brother to fly to Dallas from Hyderabad as soon as possible.

According to Prashanth’s social media profile, he pursued his engineering from JNTU in Hyderabad and was working with the American Airlines for the past four years.

Meanwhile, Prashant’s colleagues, led by Woody Green, started an online fundraiser page, seeking financial help for the brother, which by Thursday night had garnered more than $200,000.

